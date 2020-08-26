STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly panel initiates proceedings against Facebook

Eminent journalist Pranjoy Guha Thakurta and digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa presented their research before the committee. 

Published: 26th August 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo. ( Photo | AP )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony on Tuesday initiated proceedings against Facebook for its alleged inaction to tackle hateful content on its platform.

After taking the views expressed by experts in the domain into account, Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee’s Chairman Raghav Chadha said, “There is a basis to the allegation that there is an unholy nexus between the BJP and the Facebook.” 

Eminent journalist Pranjoy Guha Thakurta and digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa presented their research before the committee. 

After the proceedings, the committee in a statement said, “An impartial investigation into the role of Facebook in the Delhi riots should be done by an investigative agency.” “Guha also alleged that Facebook as well as WhatsApp has a massive role in aggravating riot situation happening in the country including riots of Muzaffarnagar, Bengaluru and especially north- east Delhi,” added the statement from the committee.

Accordingly, the committee has received multiple complaints underscoring the alleged “instances of intentional and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform namely Facebook to enforce its policies against Inflammatory and hateful contents”. “The committee believes that this is a direct assault on Indian democracy as this alleged nexus might compromise on free and fair elections in the country,” said Chadha.

To discern the veracity of complainants and allegations set out in the complaint, committee shall be sending summons for appearance to the concerned officials of Facebook and public policy director Ankhi Das. “It was unanimously decided by the committee upon the revelations and insights gathered by the witnesses that Facebook official’s must be called upon with a view to carry out a painstaking investigation into the allegations made by the complainants which was supported by the witnesses as well as the depositions of key witnesses summoned” added the Aam Aadmy Party MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook Delhi Assembly
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp