Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposes makeover for city's weekly markets

He also discussed measures to revive the sector in Delhi and sensitise them about norms of pandemic to be followed while opening.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Despite apparent atmosphere of problems with the weekly markets and street vendors, Kejriwal said his government will encourage them as other countries do.

Despite apparent atmosphere of problems with the weekly markets and street vendors, Kejriwal said his government will encourage them as other countries do.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed a global makeover for the city’s weekly markets to develop them as a popular tourist spot. 

During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said an atmosphere has been created in the country that there are problems with the weekly markets and street vendors, but his government will encourage them as other countries do.

“Street-hawkers operate in many developed nations such as London and Europe. The government of Hong Kong encourages the establishment of weekly markets. In the coming days, we will create a proper management system so that more and more people are attracted to the weekly markets,” said CM Kejriwal during the meeting.

He also discussed measures to revive the sector in Delhi and sensitise them about norms of pandemic to be followed while opening. He said everyone, including the people of Delhi, market associations and the government, will have to work together to strengthen the city’s economy.

“We will develop the system for setting up weekly markets so that tourists from countries like the USA visit the weekly markets. The weekly markets will be presented as one of the most attractive tourist places in Delhi. We will also develop a proper system just like it is done in countries such as Hong Kong” added Kejriwal.

The chief minister assured support of the Delhi government to weekly markets and resolve their issues.
After a tussle between L-G and the Delhi government, the weekly market operations were given a green light. Kejriwal government wanted to open markets to revive economy of the national capital.

