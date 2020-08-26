Delhi Police files charge sheet against former JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar Sharjeel Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to delivering seditious speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The charge sheet was filed in the Patiala House Court. The court will now hear the matter on July 27, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Rajesh Deo said. The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153 (B) (Assertion prejudicial to national integration), 505 (spreading rumours) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Imam, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail. He came into the limelight for his speech in Delhi’s Jamia Millia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on December 13 and subsequently on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to “cut off” Assam and the rest of the northeast from the country.