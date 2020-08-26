PCI seeks report from Delhi Police regarding attack on journalists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a report from the Delhi Police over the alleged attack on three journalists while they were on duty in the national capital.

The PCI took suo-motu cognisance of the matter in which the three journalists were reportedly ‘beaten, and threatened’ in northeast Delhi on August 11.

“A report has been called for from the chief secretary, the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi,” said a statement issued by the council whose scope is limited to the print media.

While the journalists had said the incident happened in presence of police personnel while recounting their experiences at a media interaction, another journalist in the team who was sexually assaulted had described the experience as “the most traumatising experience” of her life in a statement released.

Earlier, the Editors Guild of India had ‘unequivocally condemned’ the attack in which the journalists were reportedly subjected to communal slurs, threatened with murder and sexually harassed, and had termed it as ‘reprehensible’. “The freedom of media to discharge its responsibilities without fear or harassment is an important and indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy,” it said.