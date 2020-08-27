STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP targets BJP over 'scam' in fogging chemical purchase by North Delhi Municipal Corporation

The AAP has alleged a 'scam' worth crores in the purchase of the anti-dengue medicine by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, saying the purchases were made at an inflated price.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday over an alleged scam in the procurement of a fogging chemical used for fogging to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes while he was the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The AAP has alleged a ‘scam’ worth crores in the purchase of the anti-dengue medicine by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, saying the purchases were made at an inflated price. The ruling party has claimed that the MCDs bought the chemical for Rs 3,256 per kg, while the civic body of Bhopal paid Rs 2,500 per kg for it.

"The MCD under the BJP is a deep pit of corruption. The medicine that the BJP bought for Rs 3256, is actually worth Rs 2500. A lot of their spokespersons have said that they brought the medicine from government companies. The order copy that I have with me, has the name of the company Garda Chemical Limited," said AAP leader and MCD-in-charge Durgesh Pathak. 

"The BJP-ruled MCDs have scammed crores by buying medicines at an inflated price. The current Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta used to be mayor of North MCD when the scam took place," he added. 

The BJP denied the charge that the MCD procured the chemical from a private company. "AAP leaders are in a habit of levelling fabricated and baseless allegations. The company Hindustan Latex Ltd, from which the purchase was made, is a Kerala-based government company and Pathak’s statement clearly shows their lack of knowledge of facts," said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

BJP releases list of 250 ward presidents

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday announced names of 250 Mandal (ward) unit presidents. "Among the new names, 55 belong to OBC, 36 SC and 20 women categories. There are 200 new faces and 50 have been repeated," the party said

Durgesh Pathak North Delhi Municipal Corporation Fogging chemical procurement Delhi BJP Adesh Gupta
