Delhi

As cases resurge, testing to double in Delhi to isolate patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that daily new cases after August 17 had gone up in the city and announced that testing would be doubled in order to isolate patients.

Published: 27th August 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that daily new cases after August 17 had gone up in the city and announced that testing would be doubled in order to isolate patients. “There has been a marginal increase in the number of corona cases in Delhi after August 17, but all other parameters are under control. Looking at this we have decided to double our daily tests.

From next week 40,000 tests will be conducted in Delhi,” Kejriwal said while briefing reporters after a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials of the health department. The officials updated the CM on the situation in the national capital after which Kejriwal said the strategy of the government would be to test and isolate aggressively.

After a significant dip in the daily number of corona cases for a few days, fresh cases have increased in the past week, causing concern in the administration. Kejriwal appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing norms laid down by the government and wear masks.

“The confidence of the people has increased in the last few days, which is very important for our social and economic activity. But social distancing norms should be followed by everyone and all have to wear masks, we are together in this fight against the pandemic.

There should be no complacency because of this confidence,” Kejriwal said.The numb er of daily cases has been around 1,200-1,500 since August 17. Earlier, the cases had gone down to less than 1,000. But Kejriwal said “we cannot say that the intensity of corona is increasing.”

Delhi coronavirus Arvind Kejriwal
