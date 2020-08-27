STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Conduct verification of labourers via video call: HC to Delhi government

The court said that this will ensure that workers who migrated to their villages are not denied the ex-gratia, offered by the Delhi government.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the AAP government’s Building and Other Construction Workers We l fare (BOCWW) Board to carry out verification of labourers, for registration or its renewal, via video calls and to seek their physical presence only where that is not possible.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said that this will ensure that workers who migrated to their villages are not denied the ex-gratia, offered by the Delhi government, due to lack of physical verification. It will reduce their exposure to the pandemic and the recording of the video call can be preserved for future reference, the bench said.

The bench said its direction has to be complied with and if the board was unhappy with that it can go in appeal to the SC. The court asked the board to ensure adequate publicity of the location of its registration camps as a lot of workers had not appeared at these camps for registration. It directed the Board to publish locations of camps in the vernacular newspapers in the national capital and to ensure sufficient advance notice is given to a worker being called for verification at the camps.

The directions came while hearing a PIL by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia seeking registration of all construction workers under the BOCWW Act so that they can get the benefit of relief package/ ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 per month being provided to each labourer during the lockdown.

Aledia, in his plea, contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them.

The court also directed the government to ensure that work with regard to issuance of fresh mobile numbers, user ids and passwords is not impeded in any manner due to the SDM office being burdened by COVID duties. 

Lakhs missing out on benefits

The petitioner, contended that despite collection of over Rs 2,000 crore under the BOCWW Act in the names of lakhs of workers, only  around 37,127 labourers registered are getting benefited

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi government BOCWW Migrant labourers verification
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp