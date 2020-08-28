Alt Fridays for art!

By Express News Service

Delhi-based Art Alive gallery has launched Collector’s Weekend, an online initiative featuring a selection of artworks that are changed every alternate Friday. The selection will showcase works by masters as well as upcoming contemporary talent transcending across various art genres.

An Untitled (2008) oil on canvas

work by Gopi Gajwani

In the second edition today, the lineup features artworks by Prabhakar Kolte, Gopi Gajwani, Jayasri Burman, Shobha Broota and Maite Delteil.

According to Sunaina Anand, Director, Art Alive Gallery, “We have been exploring innovative means of digital engagement with our audience with our first digital initiative - ‘Art for Hope’ launched in April 2020. In the new normal, where otherwise we would have started the season with art openings, we launched Collector’s Weekend.

” The first edition had Sayed Haider Raza’s Bindu; Burman’s canvas laden with mythology, experience and history; Krishen Khanna’s genius represented in his personal experiences interlinked with desire; Jogen Chowdhury’s socio-political narrative; along with Thota Vaikuntam’s vibrant brush strokes depicting Telangana’s beauty and grace. Collector’s Weekend will be live every alternate Friday on artalivegallery.com