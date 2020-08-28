STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader moves Delhi HC challenging Satyendar Jain's election, alleges use of 'corrupt practices'

The petition alleges that Satyendar Jain 'bribed' voters of his constituency that prevented them from exercising their right to vote in a free and fair manner.

Published: 28th August 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader SC Vats on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the election of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly indulging in "corrupt practices".

Vats lost to Jain in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shakur Basti constituency here.

The BJP leader, in his plea filed through advocate Sahil Ahuja, has sought that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's election be declared as null and void.

The petition alleges that Jain "bribed" voters of his constituency that prevented them from exercising their right to vote in a free and fair manner.

It also claimed that Jain did not disclose his actual expenses incurred during the election campaign and exceeded the cap on poll expenditures.

It seeks that the AAP leader's election be set aside and Vats be declared as the successful candidate from that constituency.

The petition also seeks that during pendency of the matter, Jain be prevented from attending the legislative assembly and drawing employments or any other payments.

