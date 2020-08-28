STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gearing up for operations: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans contactless travel, shortened timing

As per the CISF plan, only minimum gates at stations will remain operational and all the other gates will remain closed.

Delhi Metro

Metro services in the national capital came to a halt in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the CISF have prepared a list of standard operating procedures and a business community plan for commuters in case the government decides to restart metro services from September 1. Frisking, checking and ticketing will be completely contactless and the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory to travel in the Delhi metro.

Also, only those having an e-pass or are green coded will be allowed entry, the CISF said. There will thermal scanning of commuters at the entry gate. Also, to sanitize and disinfect the commuters entering the metro premises, disinfectant tunnels will be installed at all metro stations. Metro services will also be curtailed, with the first train running at 7.30 am and the last at 8.30 pm.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the metro timing was from 6 am to 11.30 pm. As per the DMRC’s plan, passengers will have to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks will be compulsory both inside and outside the train.

Hand sanitiser dispensers will be also installed at entry and exit points of stations. The plan also says that the entry of passengers will be stopped or regulated by the CISF and metro staff if the crowd increases in a station.

The DMRC will deploy nodal officers for each of the 10 Delhi metro corridors and these officers will have the power to close a metro station in case the crowd increases to maintain social distancing. Apart from these, senior DMRC officials will be deployed on special duty at each station. Frequent announcements regarding Covid-19 and its rules will be announced inside the trains as well as on platforms.

STRICT RULES INSIDE STATIONS

In the elevator, only three persons will be allowed and on escalators, commuters would have to stand on alternate steps, maintaining 2.5m distancing. As per the CISF plan, only minimum gates at stations will remain operational and all the other gates will remain closed. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted at dedicated event corners created at all metro stations.

