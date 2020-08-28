STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Must do things': COVID-19 survivor Satyendar Jain asks people to do yoga, take herbal drinks

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain released a short video titled 'Post COVID care: Things you must do after recovering from coronavirus' on his Facebook page.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain posrted a video on 'things you MUST do after recovering from coronavirus.' (Video Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a COVID-19 survivor, on Friday appealed to those who have recovered from coronavirus to perform regular yoga and take immunity-boosting herbal drinks to stay healthy.

In a short video titled "Post COVID care: Things you must do after recovering from coronavirus" released on his Facebook page, he said, he was talking to people "as a COVID-19 survivor and not as a minister".

The video shows Jain performing various yoga 'asanas' in his house.

"I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to perform yoga every day. Breathing problem is one of the major issue in COVID patients and yoga postures will help you have healthy breathing," he said.

Jain said the yoga routines, especially 'pranayam' should be performed every morning for about 20 minutes, and three times a day, for an hour after eating.

COVID-19 also leads to a lot of body and mental stress, and yoga will help in relieving that stress, he said.

The 55-year-old minister was first admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in June after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the RGSSH with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

He was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket on June 19 after his condition worsened.

After being administered plasma therapy at Max hospital, Jain was discharged on June 26.

In the video, the minister also spoke about the intake of herbal drinks to boost immunity.

"A drink made of turmeric, ginger and basil (tulsi) can help in boosting immunity, as it prevents the blood from Congealing. Also, 'golden milk' as prescribed by Ayush Ministry, made of milk and turmeric can also help in that," Jain added.

The minister said he put out the video to share his own experiences of battling COVID-19 and recovering from it and also after getting advice from doctors.

Delhi recorded 1,840 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the city's highest single-day spike in August, taking the tally to over 1.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,369, authorities said.

