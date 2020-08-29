Activist Anna Hazare snubs BJP’s offer to join ‘movement’ against AAP government

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activist Anna Hazare on Friday snubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had urged him to join a ‘mass movement’ against ‘corruption’ in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. Hazare, in a letter to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, said the change in the country would not happen merely with change in party but the transformation of the system.

Taking a swipe at Gupta, Hazare said that it was unfortunate that the BJP, which claims to be the largest party in the world, is calling him for the movement. The letter was also posted on his Facebook page. “I felt sorry after reading your letter. Your party is in power for the last six years.

Despite your party having youth in large numbers, which also claims to be the largest party in the world, you are calling an 83-year-old man—living in a 10- by-12 feet room of a temple—a fakeer, to Delhi, who does not have money, wealth, and power. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this,” Hazare, who was at the forefront of Jan Lok Pal movement in 2011, wrote.

Gupta had written to the anticorruption crusader on Monday seeking his support. Questioning the claims by central government regarding corruption eradication, Hazare also said that why couldn’t the Centre take action against the Delhi government? “The Prime Minister always claims to have taken strong steps to end corruption.

If it is true and the Delhi government is involved in corrupt practices, why doesn’t your (BJP) government take stringent legal action? Or all claims by the Centre for corruption elimination are just sham?” he said. Responding to Hazare’s letter, Gupta said, “BJP is committed and capable to fight every battle against corruption. We request those who have been fighting against corruption to join this movement.” Intrestingly, Gupta on Thursday had tweeted an audio clip reporteddly of Hazare claimin his support.

Hazare’s snub comes close on the heels of the embarrassment faced by BJP after it had claimed to induct some anti- CAA protesters from ‘Shaheen Bagh’ in the party. AAP had used the opportunity to attack the party stating that protests were orchestrated by the BJP. Some BJP leaders were quick to question the ‘political acumen’ of Gupta’s ‘advisors’. “First, it was Shaheen Bagh and now this letter. One blunder after another. Gupta is putting the central leadership in a spot,” a senior BJP leader said.