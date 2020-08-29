Aggressive contact tracing of COVID-19 patients to be launched: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will scale up Covid-19 testing through its network of 300 dispensaries and hospitals, and start aggressive contact tracing of coronavirus patients in the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

The health minister said the AAP government is committed to doubling the Covid-19 test from the present 20,000 per day to 40,000 per day within a week in the national capital. Jain said the recent increase in number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi was due to various reasons, including patients from outside seeking treatment here, return of migrants who left Delhi during lockdown as well as increased testing.

He said 300 dispensaries and hospitals are conducting free Covid-19 presently. The government will also create awareness about this move. Testing in containment zones and districts will go side by side. His comments come days after Delhi CM said tests will be doubled in view of the “marginal” increase in coronavirus cases in the city.

Immunity-boosting herbal drinks help to stay fit, says Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a Covid-19 survivor, on Friday appealed to those who have recovered from coronavirus to perform regular yoga and take immunity-boosting herbal drinks to stay healthy. In a short video titled “Post Covid care: Things you must do after recovering from coronavirus” released on his Facebook page, he said, he was talking to people “as a Covid-19 survivor and not as a minister”.