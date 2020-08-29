Delhi gets respite from humidity, Yamuna nears danger mark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of the national capital got a much-needed respite from humidity on Friday as rains lashed the city, cooling the weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 23.2 mm rainfall while Palam recorded 35.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The Lodhi Road and Ridge areas received 23.6 mm and 44 mm rainfall respectively in the same period. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius with the weatherman predicting light rains for Saturday.

The water level of Yamuna river in Delhi rose to 204.41 metres on Friday, close to the warning mark of 204.50 metres following heavy rains. Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the government was ready to deal with any ‘flood-like situation’.