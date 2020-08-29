Delhi police to set up 'IT cell' to flag 'unlawful content' on social media

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of a pilot project, the Delhi Police is planning to set up an "IT cell" to flag "unlawful content" on social media that may have the potential to disrupt the law-and-order situation, officials said on Saturday.

They said the project will start once they receive an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but for now, they have been allocated Rs 25 lakh for it.

"We are in the process of setting up an IT cell, which would start as a pilot project for three months and based on its outcome, we will take it forward, but for now, we are awaiting the approval of the MHA," a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the aim is to flag unlawful content on social media, which may cause communal disharmony or affect the law-and-order situation, and take appropriate action against it.

Most of those hired for the pilot project are qualified youngsters, well-versed with social media platforms and have a background in information technology.

Some of them are pursuing their masters degree.

These people have been a hired on a contract basis, the police said.