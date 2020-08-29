STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University teachers demand proper guidelines for OBE evaluation

The memorandum, highlighting the problems being faced while evaluating the answer scripts of OBEs, also said that each teacher has been assigned too many sheets for evaluation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Several members of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and the Academic Council, affiliated with the Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC), wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Friday demanding streamlining of the evaluation process for Open Book Exams (OBEs). The memorandum, highlighting the problems being faced while evaluating the answer scripts of OBEs, also said that each teacher has been assigned too many sheets for evaluation.

They also demanded distinct and clear guidelines to maintain uniformity in the evaluation process. “This action by the University is not only unjust but also unethical. There are no instructions or a marking scheme to initiate the process as per the past practice,” said Dr. Pankaj Garg, professor at Rajdhani College and convener of INTEC. “An evaluator should not be assigned more than twenty- five scripts initially and not exceeding fifty in a day. Teachers are taking online classes and then they need to evaluate in the same mode. Excessive use of electronic gadgets may be harmful,” said Garg.

The teachers also said that the varsity has not provided any guidelines to head examiners to conduct online meetings with the evaluators. “During the evaluation, teachers are getting answer scripts of subjects that they have not taught. How can the University ensure fair and just evaluation in such a case? Also, many teachers don’t have laptops or desktops at home making their task very tough,” said Dr. Ratnesh Rajan Saxena, member of the Academic Council.

