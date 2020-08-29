Replacing TikTok easier than expected, local players up their game

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Though Walmart Inc has joined Microsoft Corp against Oracle Corp to buy TikTok in the US from ByteDance Ltd – the Chinese multinational Internet- technology company that developed the video-sharing platform, TikTok’s chances to re-enter the Indian market look bleak. Mainly, because many local players have upped their game by offering good interface and monetary gains to the followers.

Vidya Narayanan

For instance, the video-sharing app Roposo has had over 90 million total downloads since June 29. Bikash Chowdhury, CMO of Glance that owns Roposo, says, that following TikTok’s ban, the Indian app sees more than five million downloads per day.

“Roposo has become the platform of choice for creators and influencers.” After the ban, Bolo Indya platform has seen a 2.5X surge in daily usage and 5x increase in monthly active users (now at 40lakhs with over 15 lakhs videos being created daily and 4.5 million total downloads). “Tiktok ban has given us an opportunity to showcase our platform to a lot more users at an accelerated pace and at almost zero acquisition cost,” reveals Bolo Indya founder Varun Saxena.

But he adds that their content creators are not only dependent on platform payouts based on videos created or just brand partnerships. “We have empowered them to become aatmanirbhar. Creators can have their services discovered and delivered through one-toone and one-to-many video chat rooms and monetise their area of expertise, that is, singing, astrology, beat boxing, acting, modelling, language teaching, product reviews.”

Create and earn

Top creators on Bolo Indya monthly earn between Rs 45,000- Rs 50,000 and median earnings amount to Rs 20,000 through peer to peer commerce, shares Saxena. “In addition, there is a payout incentive based on video engagement which is rolled out to the Top 5 per cent of the content creators of the platform.” Chingari app witnessed three million daily downloads after TikTok ban and over 27 million users have downloaded the app so far.

“We expect to reach over 119 million active users in India in the next three months,” adds Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder. On the cards is a rewards system for creating engaging content. Users can cash out points and transfer these to a mobile wallet. “We are living in a creators’ economy. Chingari has always focused on the camera and creator.

Most of our videos are created using the Chingari camera and we do not outsource tech.” Roposo claims that their biggest differentiator is their channel approach to content. Chowdhury says, “We have more than 24 channels across a variety of categories – comedy, entertainment, films, devotion, music etc. – that allow users to create and consume content as per their interest.” Roposo rewards creators on the basis of the views and quality of the videos that have been created.

“This reward system operates on what we call Roposo coins. As an example, if a video has 1 lakh views on Roposo, the creator will get 1 lakh Roposo coins, which translates to `100. The payment by the app is made via wallet. Creators also have an opportunity to be paid through brand integration campaigns,” adds Chowdhury. Short-video app Rizzle got many TikTok stars like Abhilash Kumar to join their platform. “Our top creators create 50+ videos a day.

A couple of Rizzlers have even created 600+ videos in a day, inspiring new creators to join the tribe,” adds Rizzle CEO Vidya Narayanan. The app provides the creators an opportunity to earn money by participating in the Call for Pilots for R-Series and R360 programs which also allow them to bring their creative genius into reality. “Creators can get cash assistance in the form of sponsorships from fellow creators. They can also participate in the weekly contests on the Rizzle App and win exciting cash prize s , ” shares Narayanan.