Delhi cabbies threaten to go on strike for various demands like fare hike, loan moratorium extension

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Drivers working with mobility platforms Ola and Uber have threatened to go on strike in Delhi-NCR from September 1 in support of their various demands like fare hike and extension of moratorium on repayment of loans.

Around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve our problems, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi. The cab drivers have demanded extension of the moratorium on loan payments to December 31, fare hike, increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by the drivers.

The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to a large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and buses are running at reduced capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. No reaction was immediately available from Ola or Uber.

“Our immediate fear is that most cabs have loans against them. The central government’s moratorium on EMI payment will end on August 31 and banks will start seizing vehicles for EMI payment defaults after that,” Gill said.