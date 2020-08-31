STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Around 30 per cent non-resident COVID-19 patients admitted to Delhi hospitals in August: Government data

According to data, non-resident also accounted for more than half the number of deaths reported in the national capital between August 3 and August 28.

Published: 31st August 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits sit at COVID ward of RML Hospital.

Doctors wearing protective suits sit at COVID ward of RML Hospital | Pti

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 30 per cent of the coronavirus patients admitted to Delhi hospitals in August were from other states, according to government data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in June, had predicted an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital and decided to reserve beds in Delhi government-run hospitals only for city residents.

But, the decision was overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Friday said the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi was due to various reasons, including patients from outside seeking treatment here, return of migrants who left Delhi during lockdown as well as increased testing.

According to the data, non-resident also accounted for more than half the number of deaths reported in the national capital between August 3 and August 28.

Government data shows that of the 8,577 COVID-19 patients admitted to city hospitals in August, 2,536 belonged to other states -- mostly from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

For example, of the 120 non-residents admitted to Delhi hospitals on August 28, as many as 64 belonged to Uttar Pradesh, while 39 were from Haryana.

In private hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients from outside was greater than those belonging to Delhi.

Of the 98 patients admitted to B L Kapoor Hospital, 51 were from outside the city.

Similarly, 111 out of 158 patients admitted to Apollo Hospital were not from Delhi.

Among the 395 people who succumbed to the viral disease between August 3 and August 28, as many as 210 (53 per cent) were from outside the national capital, according to the data.

The month's data collated till August 28 showed that around 900 hospital beds have been occupied so far.

The city recorded 2,024 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since July 10, when it recorded 2,089 cases.

The total number of cases is now over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll has mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said.

It had registered 1,954 new cases on Saturday.

In June, when the national capital was seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Kejriwal had said, "Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the pandemic is a big challenge."

He had said the decision to reserve beds was taken based on suggestions of Delhiites.

However, L-G Baijal had later overruled the decision, saying no one should be denied treatment on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp