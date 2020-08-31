STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decks cleared for Delhi Waqf Board elections

The seven-member Waqf Board includes four elected members — an MLA, a current or former Member of Parliament, mutawalli (manager or custodian of a mosque) and a Bar Council member.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Decks have been cleared for the MLA-member election of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) with the divisional commissioner (Div. Com) disposing of the objection raised by a South Delhi resident regarding the electoral roll. The returning officer — District Magistrate (DM) north — will soon prepare a schedule to complete the election process, said senior government officials.

The election had to be deferred as the electoral roll couldn’t be finalised following the objection received by the office of Div.Com. The process was already delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The election of member-MLA was scheduled on August 25 but it was postponed due to the objection.

“The complainant also filed a petition in the Delhi HC, which was rejected. The Div. Com sought an opinion from the legal department on the objection following which it has been disposed of. The process for the election of member MLA will resume now,” said an official.

Mohd Tufail Khan, who claimed to be a social activist, had challenged the nomination of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for the membership of the Board citing a corruption case lodged by the CBI against him in 2016. 

Only Khan who represents Okhla assembly seat had filed the nomination for the vacant post of member-MLA. At present, there are five Muslims MLAs including Khan. The other members are Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad). Muslims MLAs vote to elect member-MLA.

Previously also Khan held the post of member (MLA) which fell vacant due to Assembly polls in February this year. “Fresh dates for scrutiny of nomination and election will be announced by the district magistrate of north Delhi who is returning officer for the election of member(MLA),” said an official of the board.
If Khan’s nomination is found legal, he will be declared elected unopposed, he said.

The seven-member Waqf Board includes four elected members — an MLA, a current or former Member of Parliament, mutawalli (manager or custodian of a mosque) and a Bar Council member. The remaining three are nominated members. The members of the board choose one of them as chairman of the panel.

Amanatullah for chairman yet again?

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan previously served as chairman of the Board for around six months in 2016 before resigning in May, and again from September 2018 to March 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Kha COVID 19
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp