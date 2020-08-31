Decks cleared for Delhi Waqf Board elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Decks have been cleared for the MLA-member election of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) with the divisional commissioner (Div. Com) disposing of the objection raised by a South Delhi resident regarding the electoral roll. The returning officer — District Magistrate (DM) north — will soon prepare a schedule to complete the election process, said senior government officials.

The election had to be deferred as the electoral roll couldn’t be finalised following the objection received by the office of Div.Com. The process was already delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The election of member-MLA was scheduled on August 25 but it was postponed due to the objection.

“The complainant also filed a petition in the Delhi HC, which was rejected. The Div. Com sought an opinion from the legal department on the objection following which it has been disposed of. The process for the election of member MLA will resume now,” said an official.

Mohd Tufail Khan, who claimed to be a social activist, had challenged the nomination of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for the membership of the Board citing a corruption case lodged by the CBI against him in 2016.

Only Khan who represents Okhla assembly seat had filed the nomination for the vacant post of member-MLA. At present, there are five Muslims MLAs including Khan. The other members are Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad). Muslims MLAs vote to elect member-MLA.

Previously also Khan held the post of member (MLA) which fell vacant due to Assembly polls in February this year. “Fresh dates for scrutiny of nomination and election will be announced by the district magistrate of north Delhi who is returning officer for the election of member(MLA),” said an official of the board.

If Khan’s nomination is found legal, he will be declared elected unopposed, he said.

The seven-member Waqf Board includes four elected members — an MLA, a current or former Member of Parliament, mutawalli (manager or custodian of a mosque) and a Bar Council member. The remaining three are nominated members. The members of the board choose one of them as chairman of the panel.

Amanatullah for chairman yet again?



AAP’s Amanatullah Khan previously served as chairman of the Board for around six months in 2016 before resigning in May, and again from September 2018 to March 2020