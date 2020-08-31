Delhi Commission For Women rescue 35-year-old mentally disturbed woman

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Sunday said it rescued a 35-year-old mentally disturbed woman apparently roaming naked near the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

The person called up DCW’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rahul Tahiliani and informed that a woman was roaming around naked and looked helpless as people were taking pictures and ridiculing her, the women’s panel said.

A DCW team rushed to the location and gave clothes to the woman and then took her to the Parliament Street police station. The woman had a bag with her which contained her Aadhaar card. The information on the card indicated that she was originally from Kanjhawala area of Delhi.

The team took the woman to the address mentioned on the Aadhaar card and met her family. The team met her sister-in-law who informed that the woman had left the house after her husband’s death six months ago. The woman has two children and her sister-in-law had been taking care of them. 

The woman’s family refused to take her responsibility and thus the team took her to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). As per the procedure of admission, the hospital required an order from a magistrate. The woman was then presented before a metropolitan magistrate and orders for her transfer were procured. 

“We took permission from the magistrate and shifted the woman to IHBAS Hospital,” a police officer said.

