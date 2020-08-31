Delhi’s fresh COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark again, first time since July 10

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a worrying trend, the single-day tally of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 2,000-mark again after a gap of over one-and-a-half months, even as the government prepares to reopen the Delhi Metro.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday, 2,024 new cases were reported, taking the tally to over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fatalities in last 24 hours. The last time Delhi saw more than 2,000 cases in day was on July 10. The national capital has reported an increase in the number of news cases for the sixth consecutive day.

Currently, the city has 14,793 active cases out of which 7,527 are in home isolation. The recovery rate has also come down by one per cent compared to Saturday, which is 88.91. The positivity rate is 9.90 per cent. The patient count in hospitals has also increased to more than 5,000 admitted, including those on ventilator and oxygen support.

While the increase in occupancy of beds in hospitals is owing to the patients coming from neighbouring states and cities, according to the Delhi government, experts have earlier stated that the rise is a result of more relaxations and people stepping out of the house without wearing masks. Many locals have been seen not maintaining social distancing as well.

Experts had earlier also claimed that with the opening of the metro services on September 7, as announced, the cases of coronavirus are likely to go up further. Fresh and active cases have shown an increase even as the Delhi government has not yet been able to further ramp up testing despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing on Wednesday that Covid-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week.