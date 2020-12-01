STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unsolicited and unwelcome: AAP on Trudeau's comments on farmers protest

Trudeau is the first international leader to comment on the burgeoning protests against the controversial farm laws.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP believes any interference or commentary from elected heads of other countries on India's internal matters is unsolicited and unwelcome, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday, reacting to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments on the ongoing farmers protests in India.

Trudeau has expressed solidarity with farmers protesting in India against the new agricultural reforms, acknowledging that the "situation is concerning".

Chadha urged the Centre to immediately resolve and accede to farmers' demands which remains an internal matter of India.

ALSO READ: India calls Trudeau's comment on farmers' protests 'ill-informed' and 'unwarranted'

"While we urge BJP government to immediately resolve and accede to farmers' demands, this remains an internal matter of India. AAP believes interference or commentary from elected heads of other countries are unsolicited and unwelcome. India is capable of handling its own domestic matters," Chadha tweeted.

Trudeau is the first international leader to comment on the burgeoning protests against the controversial farm laws.

"I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognising the news coming from India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Trudeau said.

"We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why, we've reached out to multiple means, directly to the India authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together," the Canadian leader said.

The protest entered its sixth day on Tuesday as thousands of people from several states, including Punjab and Haryana, continued to hold peaceful sit-in demonstrations at the outskirts of Delhi.

Their "Delhi Chalo" march was met with water cannons, tear gas, and police barricades by the Haryana Police on the Delhi-Haryana border.

They were eventually allowed to pass through.

They are demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city against the new laws.

Enacted in September, the laws are anticipated to bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector by removing the middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

The farmers worry this will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price and scrap away mandis that ensure earning.

The Centre is expected to hold talks with farmers on Tuesday to find a solution.

'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

