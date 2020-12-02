STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be careful while organising wedding functions, says Delhi chief secy Vijay Dev

Chief secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev, on Tuesday appealed to the public to strictly follow Covid-19 norms and be cautious while organising wedding functions.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev, on Tuesday appealed to the public to strictly follow Covid-19 norms and be cautious while organising wedding functions. The chief secretary was speaking at a campaign launch by the New Delhi Municipal Council to encourage citizens to wear masks. The NDMC has come up with a unique initiative where at a collection centre people will get a cloth mask in exchange for plastic waste.

Dev who inaugurated the event said this initiative is unique because it serves the dual purpose of encouraging Covid appropriate behaviour and also curbing pollution simultaneously. “Public should comply with Covid regulations. It is very important to wear masks, maintain proper hand hygiene and maintain social distancing to safeguard onself from Covid. People should be very cautious while attending and organising marriage functions,” said the chief  secretary at the event.

NDMC has launched this campaign in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Delhi administration along with the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has pointed this out to all the civic bodies in the past to raise awareness among people about Covid appropriate behaviour.

The objective of the campaign is to emphasise the use of masks to avoid contracting Covid-19 and to emphasize the value of recycling plastic. The campaign also highlights the role of the public in the waste value chain, and to encouraging segregation of plastic waste, said the NDMC in a statement.

A mini collection centre has been set up in the premises of Charkha Museum, Connaught Place to promote the responsible use of plastic and its disposal. The visitors are encouraged to bring waste plastic products and exchange the same for reusable cloth masks. According to officials, the collection centre will be operative on all days from 11 am to 5 pm

Municipal body’s new initiative 
The NDMC has launched a unique initiative through which people can get a cloth mask in exchange for plastic waste which will then be recycled into various other useful products

