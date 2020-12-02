STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases from nearly 79,000 tests, toll at 9,342

Eighty-two more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,342.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

Total number of cases has climbed to 5,78,324 in Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to five per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

ALSO READ | Active coronavirus caseload in India drops to 4.28 lakh after 132 days

Eighty-two more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,342.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 30,302 from 31,769, the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,78,324.

India's COVID-19 active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh, the lowest after 132 days and comprises just 4.51 per cent of the total coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp