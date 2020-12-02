STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's air quality may turn 'severe' again: IMD 

Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and is predicted to turn ‘severe’ this week due to unfavorable meteorological conditions.

Air Pollution, Smog

People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and is predicted to turn ‘severe’ this week due to unfavorable meteorological conditions. The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 367. It was 318 on Monday and 268 on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum wind speed was 8 kmph on Tuesday and is expected to be 10 kmph on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was 8.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the maximum 27.2 degrees Celsius, it said. Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion. The central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said that the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the “very poor” category due to unfavorable meteorological conditions.

There is a possibility of the air quality reaching the “severe” category between December 4 and December 7, it further added. Mixing depth is the vertical height in which pollutants are suspended in the air. It ends up reducing on cold days with calm wind speed.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring states to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels was 4 percent on Tuesday, 7 percent on Monday and 6 percent on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR.

