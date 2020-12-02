IGIA sees over 40 per cent rise in footfall post-lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi International Airport has witnessed a significant rise in passenger footfall ever since air service resumed after a two-month-long lockdown clamped due to Covid pandemic in May. The facility handled 1.9 million domestic passengers in October 2020, which is 42% of the pre-Covid domestic traffic handled.

According to DIAL, after the resumption of flights, Delhi Airport has emerged as the most connected airport in India, having flights to 69 domestic destinations in October 2020, as compared to 67 destinations in pre-Covid times. Delhi Airport is followed by Mumbai and Bangalore (59 destinations), Hyderabad (57), Kolkata (49) and Chennai (44).

With the demand for air travel getting a boost in the wake of the festive season of Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja, five cites--Mumbai, Patna, Srinagar, Bangalore, and Hyderabad emerged as the top domestic destinations. The other most frequented destinations are Pune, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Bagdogra.

Similarly, Delhi Airport has also witnessed a healthy growth in international passenger numbers and has achieved the one-million passenger mark between May and October. Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights. With the Government’s effort to introduce bubble flights between India and other countries, Delhi is now connected with 20 countries as compared to 51 in the pre-Covid period.

“Since the restart of domestic operations on May 25, the airport has adopted a slew of measures to ensure the safety of its passengers and significantly won the faith among them in flying. This has shown the growth pace that has remained more impressive compared to other Indian airports. It has implemented several measures to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience,” said an official of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).