COVID-19 patient load lowering but only 26 per cent ventilator beds available

City records nearly 79,000 tests, including 36,370 RT-PCR — highest single-day count so far

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With fresh cases of coronavirus in the national capital witnessing a drop, hospitals in the city are breathing a little easier nowadays. The load of patients infected with the deadly virus has gone down resulting in the availability of more beds. 

On Wednesday, 3,499 new cases were reported in the city while a total of 78,949 tests were conducted, the highest number of tests conducted so far. “Bed vacancy for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals increased to 11,341 from 7,973 since November 11 (More than 60 per cent of covid beds are now vacant). During the same period, ICU bed vacancy increased to 1,732 from 518.

Since November 7, the severity of Covid cases has gone down as well. Please observe all precautions,” tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain. As per the corona app created by the Delhi government, around 61 per cent of general beds are lying vacant across all city-based hospitals. However, the ICU beds with and without ventilators remain in demand. Only 26 per cent of ICU beds with ventilators are available in the national capital while around 40 per cent beds with ventilators are available.

“Positivity rate declined to 5 per cent today from 15.26 per cent on November 7. Highest number of tests conducted at 78,949. Highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted as well with lowest RT-PCR positivity rate of 8.99 per cent. Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down. Hope this will continue,” Jain added.

“Now the cases are under control. Fewer patients are coming compared to early and mid-November. It’s mostly the elders who are getting infected with the virus now. In the past month, out of the total patients admitted, around 70 per cent of them were above the age of 60.

Many were even above the age of 80. So there has been a demand for ICU beds with Oxygen and Ventilators,” said Dr Ajeet Jain, Nodal Officer of Covid19 facility, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.To manage the rising count of patients, the Delhi government had last month ordered the private hospitals to reserve more beds for Covid patients.

