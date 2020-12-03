Delhi’s AQI 'very poor', inches closer to 'severe' category

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category Wednesday morning, while pollution levels have already entered the ‘severe’ zone in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 381 at 9 am. The 24-hour average was 367 on Tuesday. It was 318 on Monday and 268 on Sunday. Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 430 and 410, respectively.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature this season has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days, according to IMD officials.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiation it back downward, warming the ground.

The predominant wind direction remained westerly-north-westerly on most of the days. These winds blow from snow capped western Himalayas towards the plains.