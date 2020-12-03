STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No change of select staff at child care institutions without approval

Given the pandemic, all CCIs have directed to have a room for quarantine for children and to ensure Covid protocols are followed.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

child care shelter

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amidst security concerns, the women and child development (WCD) department has directed private agencies, providing security and sanitation workforce for children care institutions (CCIs), shelter homes and other units, not to change posting of their staff without approval from the authority concerned.

Senior officials, aware of the matter, said the issue regarding the roster of security guards, supervisors, and sanitation staff was discussed in a meeting held last month after which the directions were issued. “Some shortcomings were noticed and given the vulnerability of the units, the agencies were asked to abide by the MoU signed by them. As per the fresh directions, all security and sanitation agencies working with the department should not change their staff arbitrarily,” said an official.

The department runs 11 CCIs including observation homes under Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and also child protection units (CPUs) in every district. CCIs are homes where juveniles in conflict with law during the pendency of any inquiry are kept. The department also operates 11 drug de-addiction centres and care homes for women. The official said that directions had also been issued for mandatory police verification of security and housekeeping staff.  

“Police verification of security and housekeeping staff is a must. All security and sanitation staff must be introduced to the Superintendent concerned along with Identity Card and their police verification report when placed on duty,” said the official. Given the pandemic, all CCIs have directed to have a room for quarantine for children and to ensure Covid protocols are followed. The department director has instructed CPUs and women empowerment cell branches not to engage security guards for other work and hire personnel if required.     

“It was pointed out that due to acute shortage of caretakers and other staff, their work was being given to security guards on occasions. The director has taken cognizance of this ‘stop-gap arrangement’ and asked to discontinue the practice. The CPUs and WEC branch will now prepare a chart of vacancies existing in institutions and will be filled on an outsourced basis,” the official said.

Security & sanitation workers

The Women and Child Development dept will also set up a committee for better human resource planning to appoint district officers or supervisors so that Delhi government’s flagship projects being run through the department aren’t hampered

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children care institutions CCI staff
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp