No change of select staff at child care institutions without approval

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst security concerns, the women and child development (WCD) department has directed private agencies, providing security and sanitation workforce for children care institutions (CCIs), shelter homes and other units, not to change posting of their staff without approval from the authority concerned.

Senior officials, aware of the matter, said the issue regarding the roster of security guards, supervisors, and sanitation staff was discussed in a meeting held last month after which the directions were issued. “Some shortcomings were noticed and given the vulnerability of the units, the agencies were asked to abide by the MoU signed by them. As per the fresh directions, all security and sanitation agencies working with the department should not change their staff arbitrarily,” said an official.

The department runs 11 CCIs including observation homes under Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and also child protection units (CPUs) in every district. CCIs are homes where juveniles in conflict with law during the pendency of any inquiry are kept. The department also operates 11 drug de-addiction centres and care homes for women. The official said that directions had also been issued for mandatory police verification of security and housekeeping staff.

“Police verification of security and housekeeping staff is a must. All security and sanitation staff must be introduced to the Superintendent concerned along with Identity Card and their police verification report when placed on duty,” said the official. Given the pandemic, all CCIs have directed to have a room for quarantine for children and to ensure Covid protocols are followed. The department director has instructed CPUs and women empowerment cell branches not to engage security guards for other work and hire personnel if required.

“It was pointed out that due to acute shortage of caretakers and other staff, their work was being given to security guards on occasions. The director has taken cognizance of this ‘stop-gap arrangement’ and asked to discontinue the practice. The CPUs and WEC branch will now prepare a chart of vacancies existing in institutions and will be filled on an outsourced basis,” the official said.

Security & sanitation workers

The Women and Child Development dept will also set up a committee for better human resource planning to appoint district officers or supervisors so that Delhi government’s flagship projects being run through the department aren’t hampered