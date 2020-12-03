Quit playin’ and take control

Nikita Sharma By

I don’t need the wasabi, green green in my wallet/ So when I win again, I’ll just say that I called it.

These are lines from Indo-Canadian rap artist Rahul Singh aka morethanray’s upcoming track Quit Playin’. He says, “The hook of the track is not meant to be taken literally, but serves as a reminder that we are in full control of our lives and actions, and the onus to change our environment falls directly on us.

It is a lyrical exploration of seeking, finding and rebuilding oneself when you feel like you have lost your place in the world. It speaks on being real and is set on the backdrop of a dark and very visceral musical arrangement.” The 2.54-minute song that will release on December 10 is the fourth and final instalment of Singh’s debut EP (Extended Play) Wabi-Sabi.

“It took a long time for me to share my music with the world, and that’s the motivation behind Wabi-Sabi. It encapsulates that there is true beauty in the struggle. The process of sharing my thoughts with the world kickstarted with my debut single Gone in July 2019, next was Vibes, and the third track was Lost, this September,” says Singh.

He adds that Quit Playin’ has no connection to the Backstreet Boys’ song by the same title. “Their record is about specific relationships.” For Wabi-Sabi, Singh has teamed up with Iconyk (Nikhil Malik). “He killed it as my friend, sounding board and producer in bringing our vision of the EP to life.” In the pipeline is a new album with tons of new freestyles and lots of social media content.

“I am working on my family business, but music is my top priority and I am trying to get out as many tracks as possible in 2021,” he says. Singh aspires to perform for a live audience, but has kept that thought on hold due to the pandemic. “It is paramount for us to stay vigilant and safe and my social and familial responsibility means most to me right now. That being said, I am itching to do a live session and when it’s safe to do so!” he concludes.