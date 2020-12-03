Virtual fest for freshers at IP varsity's institute

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to lift up the spirits of freshers amid the times of Covid pandemic, the Indraprastha University’s Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) is going to conduct an online cultural and media festival.

The fest which is to be hosted by the journalism students of the said college will have a theme of digital literacy, media and pandemic. The three-day event organised set to begin from today will continue till December 5.

There will be a total of 22 competitive and non-competitive events for the students to take part in, including the likes of webinars, online workshops, dance, fashion and music events. “Over 300 students will join the festival online from their home.

The event will witness the participation of industry veterans like Sidharth Mishra, Anant Vijay, Sumit Pande, Satish K Singh and Prof Charu Lata Singh,” said officials. “The events are an effort of over 150 artists conducting theatrical performances, music, singing, dancing, cultural activities and several media-related webinars, workshops and competitive activities.

"All activities are curated for the online medium, produced and recorded over a month following all Covid-19 precautions and safety measures,” said the college in a statement.