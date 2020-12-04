STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's IP University introduces PG course on fire, safety audit

The course will be offered in technical collaboration with National Fire Service College, Nagpur to support and train firefighting professionals in the country.

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a “first-of-its-kind of course in India”, a postgraduate diploma in Fire and Safety Audit which will be offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)’s Centre for Disaster Management Studies.

The course will be offered in technical collaboration with National Fire Service College, Nagpur to support and train firefighting professionals in the country.

“Fire and life safety has been one of the most challenging issues in India. It becomes especially tough in metro cities, and urban conglomerates due to lack of public awareness, and non-adherence to building codes,” said Sisodia.

“Keeping this in mind, the first-of-its-kind course by a university in India is a step forward in the right direction for safeguarding the needs for a safer society at large. We want to give more well-rounded fire professionals to the society so they can contribute to the nation, and save more lives,” he said.

“I don’t want this course to produce fire and safety audit robots. Instead, they should be progressive professionals with new analytical thinking. They should enable best safety practices using the minimum resources as it is a pressing need of the day,” Sisoda added.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, urged the university to ensure that the course evolves with time as it gains popularity, and adopts a dynamic structure.

With agency inputs

