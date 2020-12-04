STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loss of education caused by COVID crisis can’t be compensated: Manish Sisodia

Nearly, 1,900 students of Class XI will be given the tabs. Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said that tabs are an important tool of education during the pandemic.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday distributed tablets (tabs) to Class XI students of government schools. The electronic gadgets were donated by power distribution companies (discoms) — Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) — as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Sisodia handed over the tabs to 50 students of Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (GSKV) in Shalimar Bagh in the presence of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the three discoms — Amal Sinha (BRPL) PR Kumar (BYPL), and Ganesh Srinivasan (TPDDL).

Nearly, 1,900 students of Class XI will be given the tabs. Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said that tabs are an important tool of education during the pandemic. “Soon, the corona vaccine will be released around the world, and this pandemic would be a matter of history. But the loss of education that our students are facing today cannot be compensated by any vaccine. To minimise this loss, the Delhi government is consistently working on solutions,” he said.  

Tata Power-DDL has given 1,059 tabs while BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has donated 543. Rest 300 tabs have been provided by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).Sisodia asked the students to use these tabs for their studies and return it to their school after their examinations so other students in need can also benefit from it.

“Covid-19 has thrown-up unprecedented challenges, not just in India, but globally. Though the government is doing a lot in the fight against Covid, these efforts have to be supplemented by the resources of the corporate sector,” said a BSES spokesperson.

