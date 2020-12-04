Punjab CM deserting farmers due to fear of ED probe, claims AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday alleged that the Punjab chief minister is under pressure from the BJP.

While calling Singh a ‘traitor’ to farmers and ‘BJP’s double agent’, the AAP leaders asked why he did not meet the protesting farmers at the Singhu border despite coming to Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

“It is very clear that the Congress government in Punjab was formed with the support of the RSS. The Punjab chief minister is working on the behalf of the BJP. If Amarinder Singh had any intention to support the farmers then he would have been sitting with the farmers who are protesting against the BJP-ruled central government” said AAP spokesperson Bhardwaj.

“Instead of supporting the farmers, he just held a meeting with the home minister and left for Punjab. I want to ask the Punjab chief minister that why he didn’t meet the farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi. Despite visiting Delhi, he completely ignored the scores of protesting farmers,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also slammed the the Punjab CM who once said that he was ready to resign for the farmers is now implying that that farmers of the country are ‘terrorists’. This U-turn was because of the fear of ED investigation started against his family, the AAP leader alleged.

“After meeting the Union Home Minister, the Punjab chief minister said that the protest was a threat to the national security of the country. By saying this, he has betrayed the farmers after coming under pressure from the Centre,” he said.

AAP has blamed the Punjab CM for the current situation of farmers. A day earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Singh of playing ‘low-level politics’ on the issue.