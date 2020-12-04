Will die of cold but not in debt, vow agitating farmers at Delhi border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The farmers at Singhu and other border points are gearing up for a long protest as the talks between three Union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday.

Slamming the government, one of the protesters at said that they are ready to remain at the borders in the cold weather till their demands are met. The farmers also threatened to block all the roads connecting Delhi to neighbouring states including even the small borders.

“We will burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and corporate giants. We will not move from here. We will die here in this cold and fight for our demands but will not go back and commit suicide in debt,” said one of the farmers.

Winter has come and the temperature has dropped, but it has not affected farmers’ courage, said Jagdish Singh, a farmer from Punjab, to PTI. “This movement will take time and we are here till then. The temperature is decreasing and it’s very cold here, but it can’t affect our courage,” he said.

Bhim Army chief now visits Singhu border

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar on Thursday joined the agitating farmers at Singhu Border. Addressing the farmers, he said, “It is not a single state protest, it is a nationwide protest and all of us should not step back from protest. We shall not move an inch and this agitation should bring the BJP government on its knees.”

Chandrashekhar added that the dalit community is in full support and stands with the farmers’ demonstration. “The protest is getting support from across the country and reaching the ears of even people living abroad. Then why the PM is not listening? We will stay adamant and will not sell our farming motherland to corporate houses,” he said. Chandrashekar has earlier visited protesters in Ghazipur.

(With PTI inputs)