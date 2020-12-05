STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt’s doorstep ration delivery scheme runs into trouble

Six months after it was approved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ambitious scheme of doorstep delivery of ration has run into troubled waters.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six months after it was approved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ambitious scheme of doorstep delivery of ration has run into troubled waters.  The Delhi High court on Friday served notice to the Delhi and the Centre’s on a plea filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, saying that the scheme was an attempt to remove fair price shop (FPS) licensees from the public distribution system (PDS). 

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notices to Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), seeking their stand on the petition by the association that represents a large number of FPS owners in the capital.

The association has sought quashing of the tenders issued by DSCSC in October under the scheme for transportation, processing, packaging and delivery of packed wheat and rice up to storage godown of direct-to-home distribution agency for three years from the date of award of contract.

The plea contended that the scheme bypasses the licensed FPS dealers without amending the necessary laws — the National Food Security Act of 2013 and Delhi Specified Articles (regulation of distribution) Order of 1981. “The entire scheme is devised to completely remove us from the system. The tender floated by the government is not in accordance with the existing laws.

After our several pleas to the administration went unheard, we have knocked the doors of the court,” said Saurabh Gupta of the ration dealers’ association. There are about 2,028 designated FPS in Delhi which provide ration to 70 lakh people below poverty line. 

In June, during the coronavirus-mandated lockdown, the Delhi cabinet had approved the Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration scheme for doorstep delivery to the PDS beneficiaries. However, the scheme is yet to take off on the ground. 

