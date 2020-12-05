STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Signs of revival: Delhi govt raises monthly DA for different categories of workers   

The Delhi government has enhanced monthly dearness allowance for its unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has enhanced monthly dearness allowance for its unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
Sisodia, who also holds the labour department charges, said the government will ensure the workers receive timely wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The revised minimum wages, including the dearness allowance (DA), will be applicable to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled categories in all scheduled employments, from October 1, a government statement said. “For unskilled workers, the wages have been fixed at monthly Rs 15,492 (daily Rs 596), for semi-skilled workers it is Rs 17,069 (daily Rs 657) and for skilled workers it is fixed at Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723),’ it said.

The minimum wage rates for clerical and supervisory staff employees have also been increased by the government. “Of these, non-matriculation will get monthly wages of Rs 17,069 (Rs 657 daily), matriculates but non-graduates to get monthly Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723), and graduates and above to get monthly Rs 20,430 (daily Rs 786),” the statement said.

Dearness allowance is revised twice every year, that is, April and October, Sisodia said. “Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and economic hardship, the DA could not be revised in April this year, but the price hike of that period has been taken into account while revising the allowance now,” he said.

Jan to June allowance was frozen due to Covid
The DA for regular government employees has been frozen from January 2020 to June, 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, in consonance with the directions of the Union Ministry of Finance, the statement said.  The deputy CM, however, maintained that DA for workers placed at the bottom of the hierarchy cannot be frozen as they are generally provided only minimum wages, especially during the Covid-19 crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Manish Sisodia AAP government
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp