STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Staff working from home can’t leave Delhi’  

The Delhi government has asked its officials allowed to work from home to remain available on phone and WhatsApp, and to not leave the city without prior permission.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

work from home, business

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has asked its officials allowed to work from home to remain available on phone and WhatsApp, and to not leave the city without prior permission.

The order from the departments of Women and Child Development, and Social Welfare comes after the city government allowed 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services to work from home.

“The officials allowed to work from home will remain available at any time as and when so required on phone, WhatsApp, messages and e-mail. Any official allowed to work from home may be called to office, if required,’ the order read.

The departments also asked those working from home not to leave the city unless prior permission is granted by the competent authority in writing. 

On November 29, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had said, “All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1/equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength.

The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Work from home Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp