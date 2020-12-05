Students protesting at Jantar Mantar detained 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police detained students, members of women rights groups and trade unions protesting against three new agriculture laws at Jantar Mantar Friday. “We were stopped and heckled by the Delhi Police, but we held the ground and continued our protest in support of the farmers from Punjab and Haryana,” said a protestor.

Nearly 100 people had gathered at site demanding rollback of the farm bills. The police issued notices to protesting leaders for the violation under Epidemics Act given the Covid-19 situation. “This is a foul and repressive misuse of the Act.

The Act has not been applied in the Bihar elections, where the PM himself campaigned, or during the Varanasi Deepotsava,” said Ashutosh from All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

“They (police) have been given warning letters for violating Covid-19 norms. If they will continue to violate the rules, we will take strict action against them,” said a senior police official.