Delhi Chalo stir: Police suggest alternative routes to city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With farmers protesting against the new farm laws staying put at the national capital’s gateways, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday advised people to take alternative routes for entering and exiting the city. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi’s borders for the past 10 days to demand a repeal of the agriculture reform laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about alternative routes open for travelling to the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It advised those commuting to Delhi to come via DND instead of Noida Link road. Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to the farmers’ protest near Gautam Budh Dwar.

“Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to protests. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi,” it tweeted. Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for traffic movement but Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two wheelers, it said.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides,” the police said. It advised commuters to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8, Bhopra and Apsara borders.