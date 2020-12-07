Play, eat, repeat

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Since March, most kids have spent time holed up at their homes, either attending online classes or flipping cartoon channels on their TV screens. But at the play zone-cum-restaurant, Cartoony Planet, in Punjabi Bagh, kids can play with their favourite cartoons while their parents enjoy a meal. 

About following COVID protocols, owner Rahul Sarin says, “All the employees were allowed to join back only after getting COVID negative reports. Also, it is mandatory for the kids in the play area to keep their masks on, and if there’s a party, the whole area is sanitised again.” Every day, adds Sarin, fogging machines are used to sanitise the whole play and restaurant area.

Rahul Sarin, owner of
Cartoony Planet;

Upon entry, temperature is checked and hands have to be sanitised before kids jump into the play area to the right. Shoes have to be removed before entering, but keeping the socks on is mandatory.  While the tiny table soccer is at a height enough to let a toddler try hands on it, the kitchen set is sure to enthral girls as well as boys, and one might get a cuppa or food bowl (imaginary) prepared by your little ones. 

In the play area, there’s a dance pad with an electric musical guitar where kids can groove to the music. Another attraction is an electric red minibus that plays music while moving back and forth. It can seat seven-eight tiny tots at once. 

The major space in the indoor playground is taken up by rocket slides with an adjoining ball pool and inner tunnels to navigate that even adults can find tempting to roll around in it. There is a trampoline for unlimited jumping, gun shooting with softballs, and a two-level spider web that will sharpen one’s fine motor skills. Toddlers too have umpteen options with a mini car slide, wallboard games, and a special corner with blocks.

At one time, around 50 kids are permitted to play and are watched over by six-eight female attendants. There a different play and food packages for birthday parties — basic, intermediate, and elite, depending on the services included. Supplementary services such as chocolate tattoos, photographer, magic show, dress character, nail art and more can also be added.   

While the play area is done in bright blues and yellows, the 50-pax restaurant area is in subtle shades of grey, yellow, sky, and sea-green with a glass partition in between, so parents can watch the kids. Kids can relish mini burgers, pizzas, cheese dumplings, and French fries made without chilli. In starters, options include nuggets to tikkas to sandwich and the standard Chinese and North-Indian food options in the main course.

Soya Chaap Masala in a creamy sauce is as good as the spicy chicken wings, and Virgin Mojito can prove to be refreshing after an exhausting playing session. Apart from the desserts on the menu, the cotton candy counter is a show-stealer. It is recommended to order your meals as soon as you enter to avoid the long waiting time.

AT: First floor, Punjabi Bagh market
COST: Rs 1,200 + taxes (for two)

