STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Take a decision soon to address farmers' issues: Gopal Rai to Centre

Rai, who also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.

Published: 07th December 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Agricultural Minister Gopal Rai Monday appealed to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers protesting against the new agri-marketing laws and resolve the deadlock over the issue on priority.

He made the remarks at a meeting here called by the Centre for discussing farmers' welfare.

The meeting was also attended by Union MoSes for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, and the agriculture minister of Haryana, besides officials of the Punjab government and those of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

He also raised the issues of Minimum Support Price (MSP), besides demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report and requesting the use of bio-decomposer developed by the PUSA, across the country to stop stubble burning.

"The protesting farmers have been shivering in the cold for the past 11 days," Rai told reporters, referring to the thousands of farmers who have been sitting at various border points of Delhi in agitation against the three recently enacted laws.

"The Center should not delay accepting the demands of the farmers and resolve the deadlock on priority basis," he said.

He also said the Central government must look into and study the bio-decomposer technique used by the Delhi government to stop stubble burning and implement in in all states.

"In the meeting, we discussed various initiatives for farmers and how their incomes can be increased.

The Central government should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission on the minimum support price (MSP).

"We have MSP today also, but we should follow the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

That is what I have suggested.

The tragedy today is that the current MSP is such that this doesn't help farmers at all," Rai said.

He said that in some states, the MSP is Rs 1,800 per quintal but farmers are forced to sell their produces at prices as low as Rs 800, Rs 900 or Rs 1,000.

"I have requested the Central government that they listen to the demands of the farmers and bring in a law for MSP.

This will help all the farmers across the country.

"I have also told the Centre that they must listen to the demands of farmers,y because for the past 11 days they are protesting sitting on the road in this winter.

I have requested the Center to avoid any more delay on the issue," he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm reform laws farmers protests Gopal Rai
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp