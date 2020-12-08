‘Artists are making technology a part of their art’

By Express News Service

FRIN/GE unpacks cultural conversation in places where such conversations are rarely held. It is necessary to reflect if you and I are part of the invisible architecture that creates this ‘fringe’ of those who are marginalised,” says arts educator Shaleen Wadhwana, who has curated the new exhibition at Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony. Wadhwana informs that the premise of the show is represented by the slash ‘/’ delineating the majority alphabets F, R, I, N from G, E, allowing us to think about where we would occupy a position, and what we are willing to do about it. Excerpts from an interview:

Scorching Winds (Garm Hava)

by Atul Dodiya; (below)

Curator Shaleen Wadhwana

What led you to curate this show?

My curatorial practice explores meta-narratives in global history and artistic responses to contemporary social issues. Since 2019, I have been working on FRIN/GE, to explore the ideas underneath a normative structure that support systems which keep something or someone ‘out’ whilst allowing another ‘in’. My question to participating artists of this exhibition - “Who, and what constitutes the ‘fringe’ for you?” — became even more nuanced as my curatorial impetus widened to incorporate a world rearticulating itself in this ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the highlights of the exhibition?

Ruby Chishti’s mask based sculptural installation and Renuka Rajiv and Avril Stormy Unger’s ‘performative zine’ respectively. They mirror the same concern - that receiving healthcare is not an equal human right, and the visual clutter of the media distracts us from prevailing societal disparities. Afrah Shafiq’s interactive simulated bot (animation, text, sound, custom code) showcases non-mainstream embedded histories, while Mithu Sen builds a lasting relationship with the viewer through her ‘never-ending’ QR code artwork. The recognition that inner demons are common to us all is reflected in watercolour paintings by Ashim Purkayastha. The charcoal-pastel fabric painting by Anju Dodiya muses that the ‘fringe’ may lie in the unseen, unknown parts of ourselves. Trying to contextualise the marginalised ‘other’, Dodiya’s oil painting showcases the historical discrimination against the Indian-Muslim identity, as does Sharbendu De through his photographic meditative homage to the Lisu tribal identity. The final contemplation is through Juul Kraijer’s melodious video art intersection of nature and humanity, wondering: who is this world being built for?

Tell us your experience of curating the exhibition in this pandemic.

I learnt that I am simultaneously curating for a physical and digital audience. I observed how artists are making technology a part of their artwork and creating more interactive loops with audience participation. This tectonic shift towards a virtual paradigm is here to stay even after the pandemic.

What are your perspectives on online viewing rooms compared to a traditional gallery?

This increased online access to exhibitions through 3D mapping, ‘Insta-live’ walkthroughs ensures the global and local audiences which cannot physically visit have an engaged viewing experience. With a 3D mapped tour, you can digitally ‘zoom’ into an artwork image to see its details, which is physically impossible. Though, feedback from the socially distanced visits we have had mention that the ‘feeling’ of viewing art in a physical space cannot be entirely replaced by online viewing.

What are your upcoming projects?

My upcoming projects include a virtual exhibition of the residents of Fissure, India’s first online artist residency, which I have co-curated with the Pollinator Interdisciplinary Lab, and, I am working towards launching my own platform for practical skill learning for creative professionals.