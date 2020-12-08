Brace up for disrupted transport services today 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport services and supplies of essentials such as vegetables and fruits may be affected in the national capital on Tuesday as various unions and associations of cab and auto drivers and traders have decided to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers protesting the three new farm laws. However, public transport buses and Delhi Metro will function normally.

All major markets such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Connaught Place and Sadar Bazaar will also remain open. The Confederation of All India Traders and All India Transport Welfare Association have already announced that they will not participate in the strike.

However, the bar associations in Delhi have decided to join the protest in all district court complexes.

“The market will function as usual. We are not against the farmers but against the politics behind it,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal. However, a shopkeeper from Sadar Bazaar said that a few shops might not open on Tuesday.

“This is a very difficult time during the pandemic. After months, businesses are on the track of recovery which we want to continue,” said Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

While some auto and taxi unions are supporting the farmers’ call, a couple of other unions including those associated with app-based aggregators — Uber and Ola — said that they would continue to provide normal services.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rikshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said, “Union supports the farmers but auto and cab drivers are already suffering due to coronavirus. Therefore, we can’t join the strike.”

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, said drivers would not run their cabs associated with Ola, Uber and other app-based aggregators. President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters’ Association Sanjay Samrat, in a statement, said several unions will join the strike.