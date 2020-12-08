STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Singhu border, takes stock of arrangements for farmers' stir

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Published: 08th December 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:41 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Museum to review arrangements made for the farmers gathered against new farm laws

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Museum to review arrangements made for the farmers gathered against new farm laws. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extending complete support to the farmers’ agitation against new farm laws, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the protest site at Singhu border to take stock of all the temporary arrangements made by the Delhi government. Thousands of farmers have been camping at the site for more than 10 days after being stopped at the border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Aam Aadmi Party, which was born out of a protest against corruption and made Kejriwal as a viable third option for the public, has decided to join the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers on December 8. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Presenting himself just as a Sewadaar, which means volunteer in Punjabi, the Chief Minister met a few farms leaders, visited a makeshift kitchen, medical camp and surveyed water and toilet facilities arranged for the farmers. 

"AAP is supporting the call for 'Bharat Bandh'. I have come here to serve the farmers. The farmers put in all their hard work and efforts to grow food for us. They are in a huge problem and it is the responsibility of all citizens of the country to stand with them and work for their service," said Kejriwal. 

While stating that all the demands of protestors should be agreed, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP-led central government saying that the Centre had a "full proof plan" to put the farmers in jails. However, his administration took the right call and denied permissions to create makeshift prisons in nine stadiums of the city. 

Sensing an opportunity to create goodwill among the farming community in Punjab - a very important state for the party, AAP has pumped in its resources to keep the movement going. AAP government had made also made elaborate arrangements at the Nirankari ground in Burari where the farmers were asked to stay by the Centre. However, as most farmers are staying at the border, the Delhi government has made arrangements for their comfort there.

A series of party MLAs, councillors and workers have visited the protest site in the last few days after Kejriwal’s instruction to make arrange proper food and shelter for the farmers. "I have come to survey the arrangements. The toilets are clean. Water isn’t reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed. I have also seen the living and food arrangements," Kejriwal added.

