Delhi Jal Board blames Uttar Pradesh, Haryana governments over pollution in Yamuna

Delhi Jal Board has, in the past, apprised the NGT-appointed YMC, regarding the surfactants like phosphates released by the large number of water hyacinths.

Published: 08th December 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 11:17 AM

Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river

Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of frothing in the Yamuna River, the Delhi government has blamed the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for the cause stating that they have never bothered to keep the Okhla Barrage clean which is a hotbed of water hyacinths leading to the decomposition of surfactants.

"While it appears that the governments of UP and Haryana are not bothered about releasing untreated wastewater into Yamuna, I'd like to put on record that Delhi Jal Board has been constantly working to upgrade and augment its STP capacities so that untreated effluents are not released into the Yamuna," said Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which monitors the water quality of Yamuna river on Sunday raised concern on pollution, increase in the level of ammonia and frothing in the river and asked Delhi and other states to implement effective sewage treatment.

"One needs to understand that when these hyacinths decompose, they release surfactants like phosphates. It's for everyone to see the large number of hyacinths here. When this water, filled with huge amounts of surfactants like phosphates, falls in Kalindi Kunj from a height, it produces foam, which gradually accumulates and floats on the surface of the water. This foam gets difficult to remove," Chadha stated.

"UP's untreated dirty water reaches Delhi through Shahdara drain, and Haryana’s untreated dirty water reaches us through Najafgarh drain. Both combined cause immense water pollution in Okhla Barrage. Delhi Jal Board has been continuously working on treating sewage and releasing treated effluents into the Yamuna River through its state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants. Having said that, this is not Delhi's problem alone, and we will need cooperation from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to keep the Yamuna clean," he mentioned.

Delhi Jal Board has, in the past, apprised the NGT-appointed YMC, regarding the surfactants like phosphates released by the large number of water hyacinths.

