Dengue cases count reaches near 1K-mark 

Published: 08th December 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 1,000 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital this year till date, with 338 of those being reported in November, according to official data.

The number of cases of dengue this year has been lower compared to the situation in the previous years. According to data shared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 992 cases of dengue has been recorded in Delhi till December 5.

Forty-two cases have been recorded in December, it said, adding that no death from this vector-borne disease has been reported this year in Delhi.

The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period, stands at 224 and 106, respectively, it said. The number of dengue cases recorded in August, September and October stood at 47; 188 and 346, respectively, as per data.

With PTI inputs

