Don't insist on presence of auto rickshaw owners for vehicle transfer, NOCs: HC to AAP govt

Justice Najmi Waziri said if an owner or individual applicant is required to be physically present, "specific and detailed reasons for the same shall be given by the transport department".

Published: 08th December 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic snarl in Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that COVID-19 cases in the national capital "have risen to alarming levels", the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure no auto rickshaw owner is asked to be personally present before the transport department for services like transfer of ownership, NOCs or change of address in vehicle registration certificate.

The court noted in its order that the Delhi government's transport department itself acknowledged there was no authority under the statute or the rules which mandates that auto rickshaw owners have to be present at the time of changes and/or endorsement or alteration or issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) and/or duplicate registration certificate etc.

  It also noted that the department had itself issued two orders -- one in June last year and another in March this year -- by which requirement of physical appearance for the said endorsements was dispensed with.

The direction and the observations by the court came while hearing a plea by a union espousing the interests of auto-rickshaw drivers and owners who have alleged that they were being "singled out" for a special mode of transfer of vehicles, which is not prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 or the relevant rules, by asking for their personal appearance before the department.

The Delhi government, in its defense, told the court that the physical presence of owners was being sought due to some instances where "unscrupulous elements" duped legitimate owners by "seeking transfer of ownership, HP addition/deletion, change of address, duplicate registration certificate, endorsement of alteration, issue of NOC, etc., of auto rickshaws". The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 20, 2021.

