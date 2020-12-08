Exploring Sikh identity, in life and on canvas

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Harshdeep Kaur’s solo exhibition titled ‘Engaging with the Ultimate’ offers a varied mix. A few of the works on show are natural and placid landscapes in watercolour and ink, but many are an amalgamation of narratives based on faith, peace and simple living among the Sikh community. Overall, each of her art works displays the communitarian and egalitarian world of Sikhs. Presented by Dhoomimal Gallery, her show of 90 works is on view at Arpana Art Gallery, Siri Fort.

Kaur’s Untitled work on canvas in ink,

water colour and charcoal

“Born and brought up in a Sikh family and reciting Gurbani every day, I had some very peaceful experiences with my inner self, which inspired me to create these soulful portraits. These works are more on the conceptual idea of Sikhism than the life stories and images of Gurus,” says the 39-year-old artist.

The imagery of Khalsas in kesari turbans meditating, working in the fields, riding horses as skilled soldiers, left a deep impression on her that got manifested in her art works.

Conspicuous in each of her figurative works is the Sikh turban, especially the Dumala/ Domala — a turban wound with lesser number of folds, that devout members of both genders wear. An art work like the one showing a dumala-wearing lady in sunglasses and Western wear, is her attempt to show that Sikh women adapt to the changing milieu while carrying their tradition forward.

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Kaur did her schooling from Translam Academy International, and then moved to Delhi for BFA from the College of Art, New Delhi. She now resides in Lajpat Nagar. “My parents and family members always encouraged me; appreciated my works, but an honest critique is what I was missing. And I found that in my husband who is a sculptor.”

Delhi, she says, bodes well for artists: “The city is always buzzing with art and art lovers. It’s a great place to work, and there are so many art galleries where artists can showcase their work.” Earlier, Kaur was an art teacher but she quit job to pursue her passion full-time. She now spends nearly five hours with her paints and brushes.

While she works on both canvas and paper, she prefers drawing on canvas. “I have a great fascination for ink, watercolour and charcoal,” says Kaur, who loves to create smoky effects with water colours. “Once an artist finds their niche and nurtures it, success is bound to come. This is digital era. One can reach the whole world by the click of a mouse; it is definitely possible, to not just sustain yourself but also become a name to reckon with,” she remarks.

Kaur also loves to read and listen to inspiring biographies, peaceful instrumental music and spend time with her kids doing fun craft activities like making handmade paper with them.